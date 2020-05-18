|
|
Sherman Doucette
Malta - Life long Malta resident Sherman Laurence Doucette passed away on May 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Sherman was born in Malta on August 25, 1929 as the second child of Phil and Rose Doucette. He grew up on the family homestead north of Wagner where his parents raised sheep. He attended school in Wagner, Dodson and Malta. At the age of 17 he joined the army where he spent his time serving in occupied Japan and drove a diplomatic bus in Tokyo. After his discharge from the army, he returned to Malta. While attending the wedding of a cousin in June 1955, he met Marguerite Prefontaine. They married on October 15, 1955 in Lisieux, Saskatchewan, Canada and moved to the Doucette family farm near Wagner. Over the years the family farm/ranch expanded to include farming and cattle instead of sheep. In the fall of 1976, Sherman was appointed to fill an open county commissioner term. He was elected to the position when the appointment ended and served as commissioner until he retired in 1992. Sherman and Marguerite "retired" to a house in Malta in 1991, but Sherman continued to help out on the ranch whenever he could. Sherman and Marguerite raised six children on the family farm/ranch. Marguerite passed away in 1993 and Sherman spent winters in St. George, Utah for a number of years. In 2004, he married Alvina Gibbs in Malta. They spent summers in Malta and winters in Quartzite and Buckeye, Arizona until poor health intervened. Sherman loved exploring the desert around Quartzite on his ATV, scouring the flea market for bargains and new gadgets and playing cards with friends. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was very proud of all of them. He is survived by his wife, Alvina, children Falinda Hall, Pat (Eleanor), Mark (Terry), Adrian (Charlys), Novelene Martin, and Chris (Carlee), 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Sherman was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Rose Doucette, sister Irene Nitz, and son-in-laws Dan Hall and Doug Martin.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020