1/1
Sherrill Ann (Sherri) Bock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherrill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherrill Ann (Sherri) Bock

Sherrill Ann (Sherri) Bock, age 70, passed away after a courageous battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia on October 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lorrayne O'Neill, and sister Karla Geehan. Survived by devoted daughter Kelsey (Chad Wiebe), son Jarod (Michelle), grandkids Noah and Landon, sister Lynda Carr (Paul), Marleen Smith (Jeff), Janice Weber (Ken) and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 21st, 4:00 p.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church (3125 5th Ave S, Great Falls, MT) and can be attended via a live stream on the "New Hope Lutheran GF" Facebook page. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics, AFTD Association, or the New Hope Lutheran Church. See the full obituary and share memories online at

www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved