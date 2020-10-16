Sherrill Ann (Sherri) Bock
Sherrill Ann (Sherri) Bock, age 70, passed away after a courageous battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia on October 15, 2020 surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lorrayne O'Neill, and sister Karla Geehan. Survived by devoted daughter Kelsey (Chad Wiebe), son Jarod (Michelle), grandkids Noah and Landon, sister Lynda Carr (Paul), Marleen Smith (Jeff), Janice Weber (Ken) and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 21st, 4:00 p.m. at New Hope Lutheran Church (3125 5th Ave S, Great Falls, MT) and can be attended via a live stream on the "New Hope Lutheran GF" Facebook page. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Olympics
, AFTD Association, or the New Hope Lutheran Church. See the full obituary and share memories online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.