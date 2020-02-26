|
|
Sherry A. Secora
Great Falls - Sherry Anna Rhodes Secora, 55, of Great Falls, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Benefis Hospital after complications from surgery.
Sherry was born to Arthur Steven and Betty (Trainor) Rhodes on June 5, 1964, at Edwards Air Force Base in California. She attended school at Edwards and Vandenberg Air Force Base, Fairfield elementary and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1984. After her father passed away, Betty married Joe Bulik and Sherry considered Joe her real dad.
Sherry married her best friend and love of her life, Terry Secora, on March 18, 1986. They had a son, Lee, in 1988. She worked for the Aragon Café, VFW Club and O'Henrys in Fairfield, and got her degree in the medical field. She then went to work at the Fairfield Medical Office for Tony Ham (10 years) and Stephanie Catron as office manager (17 years). She enjoyed bowling and cheering on her favorite Silver Dollar dart team as well as spending time with her grandson and watching his wrestling and hockey matches.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Terry of Fairfield; mother, Betty of Fairfield; son, Lee (Christina); and very special grandson, Corbin of Great Falls; step-daughter, Kimberly (Micah) Seaburg of Great Falls; brothers, Ben (Pandora) Rhodes of Choteau, Jim of Phoenix, Bruce (Kari) Bulik of Texas, Brian Bulik of Kalispell and Brad Bulik of Pablo. Additional survivors are uncles, Jim (Jeri) Trainor of Fairfield and Pat (Collette) Trainor of Fairfield; special sisters-in-law, Sheryl (Jim) Carr of Great Falls and Shanna (Mike) Bulik-Chism of Sun River; brother-in-law, Rick (Pam) Secora of Maryland; numerous aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews.
Those that preceded Sherry in death are grandparents, Jim and Lucy Trainor, Arthur Rhodes, Joe Bulik (her real dad), Bobby Bulik and Brent Bulik; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Laurel Secora; brothers-in-law, Steve and Randy Secora; her special aunt, Lois Ressler; uncle, Roy Speck; and grandmothers, Karen Mang and Rose Keeler.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department, Little Guys Wrestling program of your choice or to an animal rescue of your choice.
Services will be held at the Fairfield Community Hall on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Burial of cremains will follow, with a private family service at a later date. Schnider Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020