Sherry Kay Schott
Belt - After a protracted battle with pancreatic cancer, Sherry Kay Schott, 74, passed away on February 28, 2019 at Peace Hospice of Great Falls.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9 at Belt Community Church, 423 Belt Creek Rd, Belt, MT 59412. Editha McKay will be officiating.
Sherry was born in Orofino, ID on May 22, 1944. She graduated from Sheridan High School in Sheridan, Oregon.
Sherry met Dale Schott at Washington State University while he was in Veterinary Medicine School. They were married on August 31 in Pullman, WA in 1963; they were married 55 years.
Sherry worked side by side with Dale in his Veterinary Practice in Belt for 48 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and cooking. She learned to snow ski in 1984 and was a ski instructor for approximately 5 years. She always missed not being on the slopes, doing the dance with the mountain as she phrased it.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Dale; daughter, Dawn (Gilmore) (Michael); son, Allen (Darlene); Grandchildren, Patrick Gilmore, Lauren Gilmore, Wynter Schott, and River Schott; cousins, Deana Johnson and Don Benson of Alaska; nephew, Thomas Peterson of Sunnyside, WA; other family and friends.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Marjorie Cooley and her sister, Carol Peterson.
The family of Sherry Schott wishes to thank Peace Hospice of Great Falls for helping to make her transition at her own pace in her own way.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019