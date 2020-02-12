|
|
Shirley A. Dow
Great Falls - Shirley Ann Dow, 76, of Great Falls, passed away on February 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Born on November 4, 1943, to Richard and Mary Winter, Shirley lived most of her life in Havre, MT, where she worked as a hairdresser for many years. She was grateful for all of the quality people she met over the course of her 45 year career.
Shirley and Charles "Chuck" Dow were married on March 18, 1967, and later welcomed a daughter and a son to their family. They lived in Havre until 2001, when they sold the family farm and moved to Post Falls, ID, to be near their children and grandchildren. One of Shirley's favorite things was taking care of her family. If you were hungry at her house, it was your own fault.
In 2017, Chuck and Shirley returned to Montana and settled in Great Falls.
Shirley is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years, Chuck Dow; daughter and son-in law, Melanie and Dan Berna; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Sherry Lynn Dow; granddaughters, Allie (Rylee) Kimball and Kalyn Dow; grandson, Grady Dow; and sister, Mary Lou Delaire.
Shirley and her family extend their heartfelt gratitude to those whose love and compassion guided us through her journey following her diagnosis. Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made to Peace Hospice (1101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405).
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020