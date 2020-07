Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Frances Gobert



Browning - Shirley Frances Gobert, 83, passed away at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on July 23rd. A wake is being held at her home in Browning with Rosary being recited at 7 pm Friday. Closing services are at her home at noon on Saturday and she will be laid to rest at St. Michael's Cemetery.









