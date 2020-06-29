Shirley Haney
Chinook - The world lost a shining presence. Shirley M. Haney, 80, passed away due to natural causes at the Sweet Memorial Nursing Home in Chinook, MT, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A private family funeral Mass will be held for Shirley at a later date, and burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Shirley's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Shirley was born on October 2, 1939, in Milwaukee, WI, to David and Kathryn (Schneider) Weimer. She spent the first few years of her life in Milwaukee, then her family moved to Nisland, SD, where she graduated from high school. On December 1, sixty-four years ago, Shirley married EJ (Ellis James Haney, Jr.), who was the love of her life! The couple went on to have five children. EJ worked as a sign salesman, and in the early 1970's the family moved to Rapid City, SD, where Shirley worked as a cake decorator. A few years later, they moved to Great Falls, Montana, and then on to Shelby, Montana, when EJ started the Montana Sign Company. After starting the company, Shirley worked as the bookkeeper and learned to blow glass for the neon signs, while EJ expanded their business along the Hi-Line. They moved one more time, to Havre, where they remained.
Shirley enjoyed cooking (amazing chili and cinnamon rolls), crossword puzzles (to keep her brain active), gardening (best tomatoes in town), quilting (to give away as gifts), puzzles (to keep her hands busy), fishing (for the Friday fish fry with family), and don't even think about beating her at gin rummy! She was a sharp-witted woman with a hilarious sense of humor, who loved to make people feel good. She always had a gentle and kind smile. Shirley was very proud of her children and loved them with all her heart. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband and family. Instead of a diary, Shirley had a "Prayer Book" where she wrote down her prayers to God over the years with blessings for anyone she felt needed a little help. She was very devout to her faith.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Stephen Patrick; parents, David and Kathryn Weimer; and brothers, Alfred and Leroy Weimer.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Ellis James Haney, Jr. of Havre, MT; children, Patricia Haney of Great Falls, Bryan (Cindy) Haney of Chinook, Theresa (Orris Scribner) Haney of the Virgin Islands, and Ellis James "Jim" Haney III of Paso Robles, CA; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Edna Seiroe of SD and Irma Johnson of WA; brother, Jerry (Debby) Weimer of CA; sister-in-law, Lorraine Weimer of SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, medical attendants, and the staff at The Sweet Memorial Nursing Home for all of the care and compassion that was provided to Shirley.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.