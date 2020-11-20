1/1
Shirley Jean Boyer
Shirley Jean Boyer

Great Falls - Shirley Jean Boyer was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She resided in Great Falls, MT and passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 73 in hospice.

Shirley is survived by children Keith (Dawn) Pittman, Jamie (Dawn) Boyer, Natalie Boyer, and Karla Andrews who passed in her infancy; her grandchildren Kamron Pittman, Bridger Marcotte, Bailey Marcotte, Keith Jr. Pittman, Ava Boyer, Kaylee Pittman, and Isabella Boyer; her ex-husband and good friend Jim Boyer (Caroline Clemans); and her life long friends Patty Boyer and Diane Sorenson who were like family to her.

Shirley was born in Superior Wisconsin on January 9, 1947 to Frank and Hazel Andrews. She had 2 sisters, Sharon Potthier and Susan Andrew as well as a brother named Billy Andrews.

Shirley ran her own switchboard operation then later went on to become a CNA and greatly enjoyed what she did. She was a foodie who loved cooking for others. For her free time she would paint, crochet, write poetry, and would go on the hunt for unique items at craft and garage sales. Shirley was always the light at the end of the tunnel who would always go out her way to make others happy. Making others smile is what brought joy to her.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
