|
|
Shirley Jean Varty
Great Falls - Shirley Jean (Slaamod) Varty was born on January 9, 1930 in Donnybrook, North Dakota to Arthur and Amanda Slaamod. At the age of 89 she decided it was time to leave us and join Dad and Kim. Mom grew tired and passed peacefully with her family by her side at the Goldstone Assisted Living in Great Falls on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Croxford Funeral Home.
She attended Tolley High School graduating in 1948 as the class Salutatorian. Mom always laughed and said she attended Harvard University, although, it was only for one hour. She loved telling people that she was a proud alumnus of Harvard University. At the age of 19 mom became the youngest woman to run the A.S.C. office in Mohall, N.D.
Shirley met and married the love of her life Alfred "Bud" Varty on Oct. 19, 1955. They moved to Great falls where they raised five amazingly gifted children. It is with great sadness that we had to say goodbye to a legend that was able squeeze every last moment out of her life. Mom could not bring herself to "spring forward" one last time.
Mom loved gardening, traveling and could visit with anyone; she always left a wave of laughter. Mom enjoyed being outside anytime she could, and her beautiful yard reflected that. You could always find her sitting on her porch at any time of the year enjoying the sun and the neighborhood she loved. She was a fiercely independent woman that could brighten your day in a matter of minutes. Shirley will be remembered for her strength, her laughter, her homemade buns, a wicked sense of humor and sharp tongue that stayed with her until the end. She never met a stranger. The sun will never shine as bright, but Mom and Dad are finally dancing together again.
She will remain in our hearts as the smartest, funniest and most loving Mom we could have asked for.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Bud" Varty; daughter, Kim Varty Reynolds (Bruce Reynolds); siblings, Marion, Orville, Fern and June; and parents Amanda and Arthur.
She is survived by her children, Tara Varty McAlpine, Kurt Varty, Patty Varty (Judy Walters), Becky Varty(Catherine O'Day); grandchildren, Krista Chambers, Kolt Cartwright, Janna Reynolds Frank, Dustin Reynolds, Cody Reynolds, Mariah Varty, Dusty Varty and Rochelle Roston; as well as 11 great-grandchildren and her sister, Betty Erickson (Arnold) in North Dakota.
The family would like to thank Tara, Kurt, Janna and Bruce for always being there for Mom especially in her last days.
We would also like to thank the staff at The Lodge Assisted Living and the Goldstone for always taking mom out for her daily "smokes" and for the care they gave.
We would especially like to thank Amanda Cort for her love and support as well as Peace Hospice of Great Falls. We have happy hearts knowing Chloe is extremely happy in her new home.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019