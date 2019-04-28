Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley L. Burns


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley L. Burns

Great Falls - Shirley Burns, 84, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Born in San Francisco on October 29, 1934 to Walter and Hazel Wheeler Gosney, Shirley graduated from Shasta Union High School. She met Donald Burns in Redding, CA, marrying him on November 1, 1952 in Reno, NV and remaining together for 66 years until her passing.

Shirley and Don spent their married life in Redding, CA, Grants Pass, OR and Great Falls. She worked as a pricing clerk for Carl Weissman and J.C. Penney's. An active woman, she was an accomplished bowler with many trophies to her name and loved golfing, achieving a hole in one. She enjoyed ceramics, cake decorating, playing cards and board games and tai chi. She donated time at the Senior Center, and was a member of Theta Rho, an organization under Oddfellows for young girls. Above all else, Shirley loved her family, was very proud of her children, and enjoyed the times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Lee Burns; daughter, Dianne L. (John) Hall; son, Michael W. Burns; grandchildren, Christopher (Karissa) Jacobson, Jason Burns and Alisha Burns; great-grandchildren, Calli Burns, Kjersti Jacobson and Chloe Jacobson.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hazel Gosney.

To share condolences with the family, go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now