Shirley L. Burns
Great Falls - Shirley Burns, 84, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Born in San Francisco on October 29, 1934 to Walter and Hazel Wheeler Gosney, Shirley graduated from Shasta Union High School. She met Donald Burns in Redding, CA, marrying him on November 1, 1952 in Reno, NV and remaining together for 66 years until her passing.
Shirley and Don spent their married life in Redding, CA, Grants Pass, OR and Great Falls. She worked as a pricing clerk for Carl Weissman and J.C. Penney's. An active woman, she was an accomplished bowler with many trophies to her name and loved golfing, achieving a hole in one. She enjoyed ceramics, cake decorating, playing cards and board games and tai chi. She donated time at the Senior Center, and was a member of Theta Rho, an organization under Oddfellows for young girls. Above all else, Shirley loved her family, was very proud of her children, and enjoyed the times spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Lee Burns; daughter, Dianne L. (John) Hall; son, Michael W. Burns; grandchildren, Christopher (Karissa) Jacobson, Jason Burns and Alisha Burns; great-grandchildren, Calli Burns, Kjersti Jacobson and Chloe Jacobson.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hazel Gosney.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019