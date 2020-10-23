Shirley S. Enge



Great Falls - Shirley S. Enge, 97, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2020, with her family by her side. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home. A private family service is being planned for a later date.



Shirley was born in Great Falls, the daughter of Arthur E. Stevenson and Jean (Dargavel) Stevenson. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1941. She then went to work for Bertsche Food Market where she met her future husband, Ken Enge. Shirley and Ken were married in 1943. Shirley went to work for the 7th Ferrying Group at Gore Hill until she was able to join her husband in Oregon where he was serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. Shirley and Ken returned to Great Falls and Shirley went to work for International Harvester Co.



Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, and doing volunteer work. She was an active member of the West Side United Methodist Church where she enjoyed her church family. Shirley was a great daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend.



Shirley is survived by her sons, Roby (Jackie) of Kennewick, WA, Rick of Great Falls, and Ray (Teresa) of Idaho Falls, ID; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Jack (Mary) Stevenson of Missoula; many nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years; her parents; sisters Pearl Duncan, Rose Johnson, and June Kuney; and brothers, Arthur Stevenson, Jr. and Fred Stevenson.



Special thanks to Tina, Rhiannon, and Barb from In-Home-Hospice Care and her nieces, Karla and Paula, for the help they gave their aunt as well as the help and prayers from other family members and friends.



Memorials may be sent to West Side United Methodist Church at 726 Central Avenue West, Great Falls, MT or Peace Hospice at 1101 26th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405



