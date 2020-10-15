Shirley Strabeck
Great Falls - Shirley Irene Strabeck, 76, of Great Falls, passed away on October 12, 2020. Services will be held at Heritage Baptist church on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 3:00 pm.
Shirley was born on June 19, 1944, to Truman and Mary Acord. Shirley attended GFHS. In 1962, she left high school and traveled around the world. On April 16, 1963, she had her one and only daughter, Laura Taylor in London, England. Shirley eventually made it back to her hometown where she married the love of her life, Ken Strabeck, on June 6, 1965. Shirley and Ken enjoyed the rest of their lives together. Shirley loved music. She played the keyboard and loved having jam sessions with her brothers and sisters. She loved to crochet and made the best crochet Christmas presents for everyone. She loved shopping and having lunch with her "lunch bunch." She loved to bake and made the world-famous Bon Marche cinnamon rolls for years. She also loved to cook for her husband who was allergic to wheat and always experimented with his meals. She loved all of her pets over the years. She was feisty and worked hard for her family. She had a big heart and loved all who came her way. Shirley was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Laura (Mike) Taylor; her grandchildren, Rob (Sara McGlothlin) Rubick, Doug (Ashley) Rubick, and Justine (Sarah Richardson) Taylor; her great grandchildren, Skylar Rubick and Charley Rae Alicia Rubick; her brothers, Nate (Betty) Acord, Mark (Patty) Acord; and her sisters Charlene (Larry) Hachtel, Bonnie Schlecht and Ruth McClain.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ken Strabeck; her parents Truman and Mary Acord; her brothers Bill and Richard Acord.
We love you Grandma. Keep Papa in check!
