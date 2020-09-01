Stacey Ellen Rowe
Great Falls - On August 29, 2020, Stacey Ellen Rowe unexpectedly went to be with the Lord. A funeral service will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please note that masks are required.
Stacey was born March 4, 1961, in Great Falls, MT to George and Barbra Haynes. She was the youngest of four children.
Stacey married the love of her life, Peter Rowe, on July 16, 1983. They were married for 37 years. They had two children together, Justin and Samantha.
Stacey loved entertaining and being the life of the party with friends and family. Her laugh was unforgettable. She especially loved watching the races on Fridays throughout the summer and enjoying the warm weather. She was an adventurous person and loved to travel. She was a hard worker and worked for the Great Falls Public School District for 23 years. In January, she had to retire, which was an extremely hard choice for her because she loved her Great Falls High family. She was looking forward to enjoying more time with her friends and family. She loved her family more than life itself.
Stacey is preceded in death by her mother, Barbra; father, George; and grandson, Chance.
Stacey is survived by her husband, Pete Rowe; children, Justin (Breianna) and Samantha (David) Kelly; grandchildren, Addisyn, Garrett, Paisley, Paityn, and Presley; siblings, Debi (Jerry) Dunst, Leo (Tamara) Haynes, and Dennis Haynes; and nephews, Vito Umbro and Josh and Trevor Haynes.
In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Maclean Animal Shelter. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.