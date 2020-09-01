1/1
Stacey Ellen Rowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacey Ellen Rowe

Great Falls - On August 29, 2020, Stacey Ellen Rowe unexpectedly went to be with the Lord. A funeral service will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please note that masks are required.

Stacey was born March 4, 1961, in Great Falls, MT to George and Barbra Haynes. She was the youngest of four children.

Stacey married the love of her life, Peter Rowe, on July 16, 1983. They were married for 37 years. They had two children together, Justin and Samantha.

Stacey loved entertaining and being the life of the party with friends and family. Her laugh was unforgettable. She especially loved watching the races on Fridays throughout the summer and enjoying the warm weather. She was an adventurous person and loved to travel. She was a hard worker and worked for the Great Falls Public School District for 23 years. In January, she had to retire, which was an extremely hard choice for her because she loved her Great Falls High family. She was looking forward to enjoying more time with her friends and family. She loved her family more than life itself.

Stacey is preceded in death by her mother, Barbra; father, George; and grandson, Chance.

Stacey is survived by her husband, Pete Rowe; children, Justin (Breianna) and Samantha (David) Kelly; grandchildren, Addisyn, Garrett, Paisley, Paityn, and Presley; siblings, Debi (Jerry) Dunst, Leo (Tamara) Haynes, and Dennis Haynes; and nephews, Vito Umbro and Josh and Trevor Haynes.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Maclean Animal Shelter. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved