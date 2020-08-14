1/1
Stanley H. Buresh
Stanley H. Buresh

Great Falls - Stanley Hadley Buresh of Fairfield, Montana, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 69. After a two-year battle with cancer, Stan died peacefully with his wife and their children by his side at the Benefis Peace Hospice house in Great Falls, Montana.

Stan was born in Choteau, Montana, to Joe and Lena Buresh on July 5, 1951. He was one of five children and grew up on the family farm. Stan loved exploring the coulees with his brother and friends. He attended Fairfield High School where he was an outstanding athlete and played basketball, football, and ran track. Stan received an athletic scholarship to the University of Montana in Missoula for track and field. After college, Stan worked for the Milwaukee Railroad and met his soulmate, Cindy, in the spring of 1975. The two were married July 5, 1975, and had three children: Kurt Allen, born 1979, Jessie Rose, born 1982, and Brandt Joseph, born 1984. Stan farmed the family land and was a truck driver before he started to work for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, where he stayed until his retirement after 25 years. Stan loved the outdoors his whole life and spent all of his free time hunting, fishing, and gardening. Stan was dedicated to his family and involved in the lives of his children and grandchildren.

Stan is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters JoLee and Shirley and his brother Gary. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Buresh; children Kurt (Katharina) Buresh of Casper, Wyo., Jessie Buresh of Missoula, and Brandt (Ashlie) Buresh of Helena; grandchildren Kaelan, Kameron, William, and Weston; and sister Sharon (Jim) Jacobson. A small family service will be held at a later date.

To share condolences with the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
