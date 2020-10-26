1/1
Stanley Lambert
Stanley Lambert

Great Falls - Stanley Ordean Lambert, 93, of Great Falls peacefully passed away at the Hosanna House on the evening of October 20th, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31st at 1 PM at Highland Cemetery.

Stanley was born on August 25th, 1927 to Samuel and Olga (Sveen) Lambert in McIntosh, Minnesota. Stanley's family moved to Great Falls, MT and he attended Franklin School. After school, Stanley went on to be a Section Chief for the Burlington Northern Railroad and worked for the Milwaukee Railroad for nineteen years.

Stanley enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed making small replicas of old-time farm machinery and railroad engines.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one brother. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A special Thank You to all the wonderful people at the Hosanna Home for taking such good care of Stanley with compassion and kindness.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
