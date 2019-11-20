Services
Kirkwood Funeral Home
202 S 2Nd St E
Malta, MT 59538
(406) 654-1132
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirkwood Funeral Home
202 S 2Nd St E
Malta, MT 59538
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Saco, MT
Stella Lamb Obituary
Stella Lamb

Malta - Stella May Lamb died Friday, November 23, 2019 at Phillips County Hospital Funeral services will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Kirkwood Memorial Chapel. Graveside will be at 1:30 P.M. at Grandview Cemetery in Saco, Montana.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.kirkwoodfuneralhome.com

Stella is survived by her husband, George Lamb of 74 years, son Ric (Cori) of Malta, daughter Sue McQuillan of Joliet, daughter-in-law Cindy Lamb of Havre, brother George Rice (Helen) of Big Sandy, grandsons; Travis Lamb (Lizette) of Hinsdale, Jason Lamb (Janelle) of Sidney, Justin Lamb (Gina) of Malta, Landon Lamb (Janina) of Townsend, Kelly Lamb of Missoula, Tyler Lamb of Bozeman, Seth Prestwich of Seattle, Josh McQuillan (Amber) of Joliet, Cole McQuillan (Jolene) of Joliet, and granddaughters; Katie Croft (Jon) of Joliet, and Morgan McQuillan of Joliet. Stella is also survived by 28 great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
