Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT 59457
(406) 538-8755
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Creel Funeral Home - Lewistown
601 W. Main St.
Lewistown, MT 59457
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Leo's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Leo's
Stella Weinheimer Obituary
Stella Weinheimer

Lewistown - Stella Weinheimer, 97, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Lewistown, MT.

Viewing at Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown, Fri., Aug. 16th, 12-5:30 pm. Vigil service at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 7pm on Friday. Mass celebrated at St. Leo's, Sat., Aug. 17th, 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CMMC Hospice.

Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
