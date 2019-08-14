|
|
Stella Weinheimer
Lewistown - Stella Weinheimer, 97, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in Lewistown, MT.
Viewing at Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown, Fri., Aug. 16th, 12-5:30 pm. Vigil service at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 7pm on Friday. Mass celebrated at St. Leo's, Sat., Aug. 17th, 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to CMMC Hospice.
Arrangements are with Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019