Stephen T. Cobb
Stephen T. Cobb

Cascade - Stephen "Steve" T. Cobb, 59, of Cascade, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.

Born in Helena, MT on November 1, 1960, Steve was adopted by Clifford and Alice Cobb. He attended Cascade High School, graduating in 1979 and attended a vocational college in Great Falls. He worked as a lead operator at General Mills and was a shop mechanic at his own shop. Steve met Jacklyn in Georgia, and they were blessed with two children, Stephen (whom he called Doodlebug) and Alicia (his Squishy or Squishbug).He also had another son, Nathan Brown, whom he met later in life.

A volunteer fireman for many years, Steve was a mechanic who loved working on old cars and fixing them up. He enjoyed dirt track racing and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and trapping. He spent a lot of time at Bird Creek Ranch as a ranch hand and friend. Old rock and roll music was a favorite, as well as listening to weird Al Yankovich.

Steve had the biggest heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. What he loved most was spending time with his children, teaching them something new every day. He took pride in always showing up at their sporting events, cheering them on in everything they did. He ALWAYS had the best jokes followed by the most contagious laugh. He had some of the very best friends, some that became family to him. He was always out exploring the country, finding some of the coolest things, which lead to his collection of old bottles and arrowheads.

Survivors include his son, Stephen Troy (Victoria) Cobb and their two girls, Harmonie and Alice; daughter, Alicia Nicole Cobb and fiancé, Trent Birch and their three sons, Maximus, Thor and Beckham Birch; Nathan Brown and his three sons, Anthony, Daegon and Dalton; sister, Diane Johnson; stepchildren, Gabreil Cheatam, Kandi Harold, Renee Ryals, Cason Womack, Shannon Womack, Jordan Clark. He also had many biological brothers and sisters whom he was able to meet later in life. He had two nieces, Jennifer and Crystal who both have children.

Those who have preceded him in death include his parents, Alice Grimes Cobb and Clifford Cobb; aunt, Helen Warehime; uncle, Tommy Grimes.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 21, 2020
I miss you so much sweet man.
I'm very much in shock
Amanda
October 20, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
srivera cobb
Acquaintance
