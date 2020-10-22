Stephen T. Cobb
Cascade - Stephen "Steve" T. Cobb, 59, of Cascade, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.
Born in Helena, MT on November 1, 1960, Steve was adopted by Clifford and Alice Cobb. He attended Cascade High School, graduating in 1979 and attended a vocational college in Great Falls. He worked as a lead operator at General Mills and was a shop mechanic at his own shop. Steve met Jacklyn in Georgia, and they were blessed with two children, Stephen (whom he called Doodlebug) and Alicia (his Squishy or Squishbug).He also had another son, Nathan Brown, whom he met later in life.
A volunteer fireman for many years, Steve was a mechanic who loved working on old cars and fixing them up. He enjoyed dirt track racing and was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and trapping. He spent a lot of time at Bird Creek Ranch as a ranch hand and friend. Old rock and roll music was a favorite, as well as listening to weird Al Yankovich.
Steve had the biggest heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. What he loved most was spending time with his children, teaching them something new every day. He took pride in always showing up at their sporting events, cheering them on in everything they did. He ALWAYS had the best jokes followed by the most contagious laugh. He had some of the very best friends, some that became family to him. He was always out exploring the country, finding some of the coolest things, which lead to his collection of old bottles and arrowheads.
Survivors include his son, Stephen Troy (Victoria) Cobb and their two girls, Harmonie and Alice; daughter, Alicia Nicole Cobb and fiancé, Trent Birch and their three sons, Maximus, Thor and Beckham Birch; Nathan Brown and his three sons, Anthony, Daegon and Dalton; sister, Diane Johnson; stepchildren, Gabreil Cheatam, Kandi Harold, Renee Ryals, Cason Womack, Shannon Womack, Jordan Clark. He also had many biological brothers and sisters whom he was able to meet later in life. He had two nieces, Jennifer and Crystal who both have children.
Those who have preceded him in death include his parents, Alice Grimes Cobb and Clifford Cobb; aunt, Helen Warehime; uncle, Tommy Grimes.
