Steve Charles Curtis
Great Falls - Steve Curtis, 85, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 6, 2020, of Parkinson's disease.
Steve was born on April 22, 1935, on the family dairy farm near Clayton, Wisconsin. He was the fourth child of seven born to Steve and Marie Curtis. He graduated from Clayton High School and earned a BS degree in Agriculture Education from Wisconsin State College, River Falls. Right after graduation, Steve married his sweetheart, Marilyn Grethen on June 22, 1957. Together they had four daughters. Steve worked for GTA in St. Paul as a grain inspector and later transferred to Great Falls in 1969 to manage the grain lab.
Steve bowled for many years at the Elks Club on their Tuesday night men's league, and was a long-time volunteer at the St. Vincent De Paul food bank. He was also an avid walleye fisherman. He was a member of Walleyes Unlimited where he was a volunteer and treasurer. He was honored with the 2016 Hall of Fame Award for his outstanding service and dedication to the club. Steve shared his love for fishing with his wife, friends, daughters and grandchildren. His annual fishing trip to Canada with his brothers was the highlight of his summers for many years. Steve and Marilyn started traveling the globe in 1977. Their travels took them to many stops in the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico, Brazil, Norway, Luxembourg, Greece, the Mediterranean Sea, Alaska, Boston, New York, and Canada.
Steve is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Julie (Jim) Armstrong, JoAnn (Kevin) Flaherty, Jean (Jack) Stimac, and Jackie (Kent) Sheble. He was a proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren, Sarah, Becky, Sean, Katherine, Megan, Matthew, Mark, Mariah and Kassady; and great-grandfather of 9, Reagan, Ryan, Annabelle, Jayden, Leo, Seattle, Matthew, Kiley and Angela. He is also survived by his brothers, Jack (Iris), Bill (Carol), and Bob; and sister-in-law, Bev Curtis. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Marie Curtis; brothers, Jim and Ted and his wife Beulah; and his sister, Rosemary and her husband, Warren Bittorf.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Benefis Peace Hospice of Great Falls or a charity of your choice
Steve's services will be held at St. Ann's Cathedral. His celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. and his funeral mass will be on Friday, November 13, at noon. If you wish to pay your respects privately, there will be a viewing 1 hour before each service at the Cathedral. If you plan to attend either of these services, wearing a mask will be required in order to protect at risk family members who may be in attendance. Masks will be available if you need one. If you cannot attend and want to support Steve's family virtually, please join them on-line. The services will be live-streamed on St. Ann's Cathedral's Facebook page. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
