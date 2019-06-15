|
|
Steven C. Bell
Glasgow, Mt. - Steven Carl Bell, 70, passed away on June 11, 2019 surrounded by his family, from complications of a Cerebral Vascular Accident in Denver, Colorado. Steve was born November 18, 1948 to Carl W. Bill and Dorothy (Larson) Bell in Malta, Montana, he was the second of six children. He spent his early years of his childhood in Malta moving to Glasgow when he was in the fourth grade.
Athletics were a big part of Steve's high school and college career: playing basketball, football, baseball and was a pole vaulter and a sprinter in track. Steve graduated from Glasgow High School in 1967. He then attended Kemper Military School in Booneville, Missouri. Steve was commissioned as an officer and was on Kemper's basketball and football team. He then attended the University of Utah and Carroll College, where he majored in Biology, Business and Finance, and excelled greatly. Steve was a boxer and was proud to have fought in the Carroll College Smoker. He attended Mount Hood in Portland, Oregon to receive his Funeral Science Degree. He moved back to Glasgow in 1974 to operate Bell Mortuary, to carry on the family business, alongside his brother Kent. Together they served Northeast Montana for over 40 years in funeral service and operated Valley Monument.
On July 26, 1975, Steve married Vickie Lynn Schuler in Dutton, Montana. They established their lives in Glasgow, raising three girls, Nicole, Lisa and Jenna.
Steve was a professional man with a huge heart. His family was everything to him. He adored Vickie and courted her until the day he passed. He supported his girls and grandchildren like no other, he was the definition of Father and Grandpa. Steve was an avid golfer, fisherman, hunter and pilot. He treasured his time at his cabin, Fort Peck Lake, and Sunnyside Golf Course. He played in many golf tournaments and was very competitive. Steve was very proud to have run in the New York Marathon. He loved Glasgow and Fort Peck and would not want to be anywhere else. Steve loved traveling to Palm Springs with Vickie and his family. He enjoyed riding his Goldwing and attending his grand children's sporting events. He was a Glasgow Scottie through and through. Steve had wonderful friends in his coffee groups, golf league, hunting and airport groups. He was a Patriot and loved his country.
Steve served as Past President of the Montana Funeral Association, and was active with First Congregational Church, the Montana Pilot's Association, and helped with the Flight Search and Rescue, along with many other local organizations including the Scottie Booster Club. He was a man of faith and was active with North Star Lodge #46. A softball coach for his girls, Steve loved fishing in the Governor's Cup with his daughter, Lisa, for nine years. They made quite a team and looked forward to this every summer.
Steve is survived by his wife, Vickie Bell, of 43 years, his three girls, Nicole (Jason) Herda Gleason of Great Falls, Montana, Lisa (Jace) Ball of Glasgow, Montana, and Jenna (Tony) Marsalek of Glasgow; his grandchildren, Hailey and Blake Herda, Alexa and Jacob Ball, and Joshua and Breelyn Marsalek; his step-grandchildren; Brady, Carson and Isaac Gleason and Adam, Jessica and AJ Marsalek ; siblings, Cherie Edwards, Kathy (Terry) Sather, Kari (Richard) Wiens, Kent (Kathy) Bell, and Jenny (Mick) Cunneen; mother-in-law, Joyce Schuler and in-laws Elaine (Mark) Elway; and several nieces and nephews that he absolutely adored. He loved being an uncle.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Dorothy Bell; brothers-in-law, Marvin Edwards and Scott Alexander, and father-in-law, Frank Schuler.
Family will receive friends from 2:00 ~ 4:00 p.m. with sharing of memories at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Bell Mortuary in Glasgow, Montana. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Evangelical Church in Glasgow, Montana with Pastor Seth Runner officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery in Glasgow. Memorials can be made in Steve's honor to the Scottie Booster Club, Glasgow High School Educational Trust Fund or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at bellmortuarymontana.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 15, 2019