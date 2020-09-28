Steven Drew Becker
Great Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of Steven Drew Becker announces his passing on the evening of Thursday September 24, 2020, at the age of 67 years. Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Mary; and their children, Heather (Darryl) Chitwood of Medical Lake, WA, and Chariti (Craig) Butterfield of Great Falls, MT. Steve will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; his Sister Peggy (Becker) Utsler; and brothers, Don, Terry (Wilma), and Robin (Lori); numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia; father, David; sister, Harriet; niece, Lisa; nephew, Wade; and many other loved family members.
Steve loved playing pool. He loved camping, fishing, boating, and a good tennis match with his brother, Robin. He was an avid wood worker and made several amazing and beautiful pieces for his family over the years. He was happiest in his garage, whether he was wood working, fixing cars, or just cleaning up. The garage was always his favorite place. Steve loved his Pekingese. At the time of his death, had several that miss him very much.
When Steve was young, he worked for Dresser Titan which relocated his family from Havre to Oklahoma. Upon his return to Montana, he spent several years employed with Waste Management. He eventually moved on and became the foreman of a flagging crew. This allowed him to travel throughout Montana. His sister, Peggy, remembers stories of a very dangerous road in Glacier Park, and the stories that always showed he cared for everyone's safety. Steve was always a dedicated employee. He had strong values and a strong will. His family is at a great loss without his love and care he shared.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.