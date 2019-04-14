Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Steven "Steve" Moltzan


Great Falls - Steven "Steve" Douglas Moltzan passed away on April 6, 2019 after a brief illness.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The oldest of eight children, Steve was born to Carol and Ervin "Bud" Moltzan in July 1953. Steve attended school at Our Lady of Lourdes and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1971.

In September 1973, Steve married Charlotte Ross. Steve and Charlotte were blessed with two children, Charla and Terry. Steve was proud of his children, but he was especially fond of his four grandchildren.

Steve worked various construction jobs and worked on cars until he established Moltzan's Auto in 1986. Steve had a strong work ethic and spent many hours working. When not working, Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a true fisherman and always had a good tale to tell.

Steve is survived by Charlotte; his daughter, Charla and her husband, Eric; son, Terry and his wife, Kayla; and his grandchildren Kelsie, Shelby, Shawn and Jack. He is also survived by siblings, Doug (Sherri) Moltzan, Kathy Stice, Nancy Moltzan, Susan (Bill) Aline, David (Debbie) Moltzan, Dan Moltzan and Dennis (Sandy) Moltzan. Steve also leaves numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many.

Steve was preceded in death by his mom and dad.

Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
