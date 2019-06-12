|
Stuart "Stu" Smith
Rudyard - Stuart Harold "Stu" Smith passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Memorial services will be Friday, June 14, at 11:00 am at New Beginnings Lutheran Church in Rudyard.
Stu was born August 5, 1948 to Morris and Esther (Golberg) Smith. In his younger years he participated in 4-H Clubs and Luther League. Stu helped his dad and neighbors on their farm and ranches. Farming and ranching were in his blood and he took over the family farm in 1975. He met Leslie Stevenson at a local team roping get together and later they were married on November 29, 1975. God blessed them with 2 wonderful children; Blaine in 1977 and Robyn in 1980.
Stu's life was God, family, and friends. He was always happy to share his faith and love of God with all he met. He was a member of New Beginnings Lutheran Church. Stu was a member of the F.U. Oil Company Board and the North Rudyard Water Users Association Board. He was a 29-year member of the Hill County Electric Co-op Board where he served as secretary/treasurer and president. The Hill County Electric Board and management were like family to Stu. He was a member of the Montana Electric Cooperative Association Board and attended many statewide, regional, and national meetings over the years. He cherished the friendships that grew from his travels.
Stu turned the farm over to his daughter, Robyn, and her husband, Thad, in 2018. He was happy to see the tradition pass on to family.
His grandchildren were the highlight of his life and thanked God for the times he had with them.
After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October 2018, he fought a good fight but knew in the end he would be healed on earth or in Heaven. God's plan for his life right now was Heaven. He was a true inspiration to all he knew. Stu wasn't a man of mixed words and was well known for his honest opinions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Bill Spicher.
Survivors include his wife, Leslie Smith; son, Blaine Smith; daughter, Robyn (Thad) Burkhartsmeyer; grandchildren, Tucker Smith, Chris and Brooke Burkhartsmeyer; brother, Stan (Karen) Smith; sister, Sharon Spicher; in-laws, Terry (Mary Ann) Stevenson; brothers-in-law, Michael Stevenson and Dave (Pauline) Stevenson; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the nurses at the Havre Slettten Cancer Center and Bear Paw Hospice Care for the blessing they were.
Memorials can be made to New Beginnings Lutheran Church, Hi-Line Health Foundation, or charity of donor's choice.
Condolences can be made to Stu's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 12, 2019