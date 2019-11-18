Services
Summer Anne McGillis Obituary
Great Falls - Summer Anne McGillis, 27, passed away on November 14, 2019. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel, with a burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Summer was born in Great Falls on September 14, 1992, to Kevin and Michelle McGillis. She graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 2011. She was an enrolled member of the Little Shell Tribe.

She enjoyed horses and Special Olympics.

Summer is survived by her parents; sisters, Maryleah (Jared) Komeotis, Nichole (Buddy) Crocker, and Cassandra (Reece) Puppe.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Edna McGillis and Earl and Beverly Collins; uncle, Richard McGillis; and nephews, Elijah and Isaiah McGillis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kevin and Michelle McGillis. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
