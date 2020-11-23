Susan Jones Patte
Great Falls - Susan Jones Patte, 80, passed away on November 19, 2020. No services are planned at her request.
Susan was the youngest daughter of Joseph A. Jones and Irene Pearce Jones.
In 1962, she was united in marriage to Joseph F. Joseph, II and together they had two beautiful daughters, Cheryl and Lauren. Later Sue and Joseph divorced.
In 1980, Sue married W. Roy Patte in Great Falls, and with the marriage, she gained a daughter, Joye Patte Shalz. They farmed together southwest of Ryegate, MT raising wheat and barley. After 34 years of marriage Roy passed away.
Sue is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl (David) Mysko of Pennsylvania and Lauren (Mark) Simpson of North Carolina; four grandsons, Christopher Shalz of California, Ronald Walker of Virginia, Evan Currie of Pennsylvania, and Ryan Joseph Caniparoli of Great Falls; and one great granddaughter Elizabeth "Ellie" Currie also of Pennsylvania. Susan always had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Roy Patte; step-son, Tom Patte; and a brother, Joseph Jones, Jr.
