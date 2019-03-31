|
Susan Kae Rutledge
Lewistown - Susan Kae Rutledge passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 on March 19, 2019 at her home in Lewistown, Montana.
Per Susan's wishes, cremation has taken place under the direction of Central Montana Crematorium. The family will have a private ceremony later this spring to celebrate her life and lay her to rest next to her husband Robert.
Susan was born in Tyler, Minnesota on February 5, 1951 to Jerome and Cecelia Dahl (who later parted ways). She lived in Minnesota until her mother married Obert Tulberg in 1955. Obert adopted Susan and the family made their home in Bainville, Montana. She was involved in many activities in school and graduated Bainville High School the Co-Valedictorian of her class in 1969.
Susan attended the University of Montana where she met and married (1972) her lifelong best friend, Robert Rutledge. She graduated in 1973 with a degree in Home Economics/Early Childhood Education. They lived and worked in many different Montana towns including Deer Lodge, Ekalaka, Roy, Opheim, and Fairfield. For most of those years she was a housewife, dedicated mom, and also provided in-home childcare for many families. After moving to Lewistown in 1992, she began working for Lewistown Public Schools until she retired in 2017.
She and Robert loved being involved in the community and supporting their students. She was an active member of New Life Assembly of God Church, was a member of the Gideons, volunteered at Inspire Pregnancy Outreach Center, and spent time with friends in both prayer groups and at the Senior Center.
Susan postponed having a career and most of her own interests because being a mom and taking care of her home was so important to her. She was a beautiful example of love, sacrifice, and generosity. She loved Jesus and is now "home," reunited with Robert and praising the Lord. She loved spending time outdoors with her family, going on rides, reading, playing games, and laughing. She had a great sense of humor and loved to have fun.
She leaves behind her mother Cecelia, two brothers Roger (Tammy) and Marvin (Lee), her stepmother Barb, one stepbrother Bruce, three children Jennifer (Eric) of Missoula, Joshua (Denise) of Great Falls, and Melissa of Lewistown, two grandchildren Evan and Hannah, and her little dog Reilly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two fathers, and two stepbrothers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Inspire Pregnancy Outreach Center or Gideons International.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019