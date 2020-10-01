1/1
Susan Kay Jewett
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Kay Jewett

Great Falls - Susan Kay "Susie" Jewett, 75, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully at a local care facility surrounded by family on Monday, September 28, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Susie was born on July 27, 1945, in Great Falls, MT to Thomas and Ione (Dietzler) Gillespie. She attended Great Falls High School where she was President of the Pep Club and was always the life of the party as she drove around with her "West Side" girls in her Willy's Jeep "Bessy." Susie graduated in 1963 and subsequently attended Montana State University receiving a nursing degree in 1966.

In 1967, Susie married Jay Jewett and together with her husband of fifty-three years raised two children in Great Falls.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Susie was a driven, creative, and talented woman whose passion for helping others led her into the field of nursing. She began her career as a registered nurse first working for Dr. John McGregor at the McGregor Family Clinic until later transitioning to the Columbus Hospital (now Benefis Health System) in 1969 where she spent the remainder of her career. Over the years, her compassion and dedication to the care of her patients was paramount. During her thirty-eight year tenure at Benefis, Susie worked in numerous departments including, Pediatrics, Dialysis, and even the E.R. In that time, she cared for and mentored many before ultimately retiring in 2007 as manager of both the Benefis Endoscopy Lab and the Surgical Short-Stay Unit. She was always a consummate professional, who was adored by physicians, administration, and staff alike. Upon retirement, Susie continued to volunteer her time at the Benefis' Oncology Unit.

Susie enjoyed traveling, reading, and listening to music (the Beach Boys in particular), and loved spending time with friends and family. She loved playing games and was never afraid to play a little poker. She especially enjoyed recreating at her family cabin on the Smith River, and had a life-long passion for animals, especially for horses and dogs. Her favorite past time of all, however, was spoiling her grandchildren. Sweet Susie's beautiful, Irish eyes, infectious laugh, and smile will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her brothers, Duane Anderson and Thomas Lyall Gillespie; and her sister, Ethel Krause. She is survived by her husband, Jay Jewett; two children, Jackie (Mark) McGurran and Jason (Erika) Jewett, both of Helena, MT; four grandchildren, Ty McGurran, Chase McGurran, and Hannah and Carly Jenkins; and numerous beloved, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will take place with family and a public celebration of Susie's life will be planned for next spring.

Memorials are suggested in her name to Peace Hospice of Montana (P.O. Box 7008, Great Falls, MT 59403-7008). Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Susie, you were and have been such a special soul in my life. My first nursing supervisor, sisters-in-law and most of all friend. Jay, Jackie and Jason, you are in my prayers and thoughts may your memories be positive and joyful and forever in our heart. Christine Jacoby
Christine Jacoby
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved