Susan Marie Cherpeski "Suzi D" Dickman
Susan Marie Cherpeski Dickman "Suzi D"

We lost a dear friend and most spirited fighter in Suzi Dickman when she was unexpectedly called home on Saturday, the 31st of October, 2020. There has never been a more spunky, vivacious, funny, brilliant, generous, kind woman. The world has truly lost one of its brightest sparks. She spoke the truth boldly, her opinions clearly, looking so much taller than her 5 ft 1, as she fought tirelessly for justice and to make the world for everyone around her as beautiful as she knew it could be. She is survived by Lexi Lee, her daughter, best friend and other half of their dynamic duo. They were inseparable, and she was so proud of Lexi's work helping children with heart disease. She is also survived by her furbaby, Jaxon; sister, Donna Sisko; and brother, Bill Cherpeski. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Jim Cherpeski.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Lexi, channeling Suzi's wishes, requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Heart Institute, so dear to Suzi's heart.

CHLA Heart Institute

4650 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

May our dear Suzi Rest In Peace, and May her Memory be a Blessing for all.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
