Susan Rice
GREAT FALLS - Susan Jane Rice, wife to Larry Strizich and mother of Adam Rice Quinn, passed away on Sunday, April, 28th, 2019 as she lived -- stubborn and with her family.
Susan was born on a stormy December 10, 1953, to James "Jim" P.D. and Ann "Gramma" Rice, the youngest and sassiest daughter of six girls and the eleventh of twelve children in the Rice clan. She attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Central Catholic High School, and the College of Great Falls -- where her rebellious heart always got her into an appropriate amount of trouble.
She was a renowned cook but also loved frozen burritos, a talented seamstress who could give her mother a run for her money, and master gardener who produced bountiful harvests. She loved dogs and cats, maybe a little too much based on the size of her herds, and in her younger years she owned a horse -- when she rode, she looked like a model out of a western magazine with long flowing brown hair.
Susan read thousands of books and ruined countless Kindles. She was a true-blue Democrat and blazing feminist who helped spark her son's passion for fighting for progressive values. With the Rice family, she made many camping and rafting trips, usually staying around camp cooking meals and teaching kids all too young how to play with the campfire, much to the chagrin of their parents.
She married Chris Quinn in 1974 with whom she shares her son, Adam. An efficient and effective public servant who left a lasting impression with all who she worked with, Susan worked for the City of Great Falls Community Development Department, the Great Falls Housing Authority, and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services Child Support Enforcement Division.
She married Larry Strizich in 1995 over dinner with a legendary custom-written marriage contract (including respecting each other's data structures) and later a surprise (to the guests) wedding reception. They enjoyed 24 married years together after a courtship of eight years, sharing books, pets, computers, and talking politics. Larry will always be a part of the Rice family and Adam always a part of the Strizich family.
Susan is survived by her husband, Larry Strizich; son, Adam Quinn; sisters Kay, Sheila, and Sandy Rice and Zedda (Ernie) Gallegos of Great Falls; Marianne (Richard) Sanchez of Palm Desert, California; brothers Ken (Linda) Rice of Erie, Colorado, Charlie Rice of Great Falls, and Greg Rice of Kalispell; brother-in-law Bill Strizich of Black Eagle; and sister-in-law Leona Strizich (Greg Overman) of Seattle. She has many nieces and nephews who love her dearly. Her dogs, Dieter, Jack and Tucker and cats Serendipity (Sera) and Buddy will miss her immensely. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Gus and Dolly Strizich; and brothers Jim, Ed and Ted Rice.
Cremation has taken place under the guidance of Schnider Funeral Home. A celebration of Susan's life will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls.
Because of her love for dogs, cats, and all animals, a donation to the Humane Society (or your local no-kill shelter) or www.polkadogz.org would be a wonderful gift. In lieu of flowers, please plant a seed and help nourish it to grow so it can continue to bring Susan's joy and happiness to the world.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 5, 2019