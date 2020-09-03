Susanne Platis-Sutton
Great Falls - Susanne Platis-Sutton passed away peacefully early in the morning of August 31, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren after battling complications of cancer.
Sue was born in Germany on May 23, 1950. After coming to the United States, she resided the majority of her life in Great Falls where she graduated from CMR. She then went on to college at the University of Montana.
Sue was the Vice President of Highway Specialties for many years and made lots of close relationships before retiring in 2015. Sue married a wonderful man, Dave Sutton who preceded her in death last April.
Sue loved gardening, volunteering for the local animal shelters, spending time with friends, reading, and playing cards. She loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, Devan Rice of Los Angeles and Tryson Platis of GreatFalls. Las Vegas was one of her favorite places. She also enjoyed time at the lake with her family.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Sutton; her parents, Clyde and Thelma Grunwald; and her sweet "Annie." Sue is survived by her children, Brad (Becky) Platis and Kristin (Eddie) White; grandchildren, Devan Rice and Tryson Platis; special niece, Shelley Narancich; numerous friends from work; her "girl group;" a special childhood friend, Denise Gray; and her beloved fur babies, CoCo and Sugar
There will be a celebration of life held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at the Black Eagle Community Center.
