Susie P. Wipf
Susie P. Wipf

Power - Susie P. Wipf of the Hillcrest Colony went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Born August 14, 1935 in Alberta, Canada. Susie was a Kindergarten teacher and loved to knit and cook. She could put a meal on the table for anybody that came to her house. She had lots of friends and was loved by all. She will be greatly missed by everybody, especially her family at Hillcrest, where she lived until the end.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Peter and Rebecca Wipf; two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include one sister, Sarah Hofer of Hillcrest Colony, and two brothers, Jacob Wipf of Golden Valley Colony and Joseph Wipf of Mountainview Colony. Also, numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

