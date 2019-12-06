|
|
Suzanne L. Gregory
Great falls - Suzanne Lee Gregory made her way home to heaven on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Per her request, no services will be held. "I was born, I lived, and I died. Just say a prayer for me and send me Home. Remember me."
"If you have fear of some pain or suffering, you should examine whether there is anything you can do about it. If you can, there is no need to worry about it; if you cannot do anything then also, there is no need to worry." - Dalai Lama.
Suzanne leaves behind her daughters, Sharon Michalski of Scottsdale, AZ, Jana (Art) Williams and Kimberly A. Michalski, both of Great Falls; grandchildren, Tyler (Kristie) Williams of Great Falls, Bryce (Meagan) Williams of Williamsport, PA, Shaine Michalski of Denver, CO, and Adrian Michalski of Scottsdale, AZ; great-grandchildren, Karter and Kesla Williams; sister, Kay (Bob) Ryczko of Dunkirk, NY; cousin, Nan (John) Whitney of San Diego, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In memory of this beautiful woman, commit random acts of kindness.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019