Tad Michael Martin
Tad Michael Martin

Great Falls - Tad Michael Martin "Mookie" died peacefully in his sleep on October 3, 2020, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 41

Tad is survived by his partner, Alanna Nonnemacher; parents, Gary and Robin Martin of Great Falls; sisters, Jennifer (Grant) Parker of Brandon, MS, Lindie Tribby-Windecker (Mike) of Vaughn, Melissa (Ian) Staurt, Jackson, MS, and Jodie (Dawn) Martin-Williams of Boise, ID; nephews, Cole Tribby, Matt Narmour, and Shay Andrus; nieces, Tawnie Tribby, Meredith Parker, and Kinsey Brantley; He was proceeded in death by his brother-in-law , Ross Tribby and many friends and co-workers he has had the opportunity to meet through the years.

Tad was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1978 in Great Falls, Montana. He attended grade school in Havre, Montana. He attended Riverview, North Middle School, and CMR High School in Great Falls before graduating from Simms High School in 1997. After graduating, Tad worked concessions for the fair which led him to move to Billings, Montana where he worked as a prep cook at Olive Garden, finding his love and skill for cooking. Tad returned to Great Falls, where he started working at Jacker's off and on over the years, starting as a prep cook, moving to chef. He was known to be the best prepper at Jakers. He also worked in Alaska, installing cable, working in the Bakken oil fields and doing construction. In 2005, he joined the Montana Air National Guard, and worked in the jet propulsion shop for his 6 years until 2011. In between deployments to Iraq, and Korea with the Montana Air National Guard, he worked for his Aunt Shelley and Uncle Terry at Budget Game Processing in Belgrade, who encouraged him to pursue his goals.

Tad was skilled at anything he undertook, from sheet rocking, construction, aircraft maintenance, installing cable TV hookups and cooking. He enjoyed golfing with his dad, and even had a Hole-In-1. He recently liked the challenge of completing jigsaw puzzles. He loved chess, cribbage, and backgammon. He loved Star Wars movies which came out the year he was born. He was also an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and the New York Yankees. He especially loved the Bears quilt his mother made for his 39th birthday.

A celebration of life is scheduled at Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at the Black Eagle Community Center. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tad's life with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Tad's name to Great Falls Disabled American Veterans (600 Central Plaza Suite 11, Great Falls, Montana, 59401). Condolences for the family maybe shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com





Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 6, 2020
There are never words when your friends lose a child. We are praying daily for Tad’s family and know that his Heavenly body is resting in the hands of the Lord. Love you Martins
Darrell and Shareece
Darrell Beauchamp
Friend
