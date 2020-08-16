Tamera "Tammy" Lynn Barker
Livingston - Tamera "Tammy" Lynn Barker, 59, of Livingston, Montana, passed away Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at her home in Livingston, Montana. Cremation has taken place at Franzen-Davis Crematory. Her ashes were scattered in the Bridger Mountains on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 by her family. Per her wishes a memorial service will not be held.
Tammy was born on October 23rd, 1960, in Manhattan, KS. She was the daughter of Elmer and Doris Davis. She received her education in Great Falls, MT and was a graduate of CMR High School Class of 1979. She attended Montana State University in Bozeman, MT and graduated with a Bachelor's of Science in Biomedical Science in 1983.
While attending MSU, Tammy met Paul Dean Barker. They were united in marriage on September 10th, 1983 at First Presbyterian Church in Great Falls, MT. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Caitlin Dehon Kent and Mitchell Paul Barker. Tammy and Paul resided in Woodinville, WA. They later moved to Livingston, MT. They shared 36 years of marriage.
Tammy was a mother and homemaker. She later became a bookkeeper at Scrivanich Natural Stone in Woodinville, WA then at Bridger Bowl Ski Resort in Bozeman, MT.
Tammy loved her pets and all animals. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, family, and friends.
Tammy is survived by her: Husband, Paul Barker of Livingston, MT; Children, daughter, Caitlin Kent and her husband Travis of Livingston, MT and Son, Mitchell Barker of Seattle, WA; Parents, Elmer and Doris Davis of Great Falls, MT; Siblings, Brother, Ford Davis of Lake Stevens, WA and Sister, Kimberlee Kruger and her husband Karl of Helena, MT. Along with many other relatives and friends.
Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary or share online condolences visit: www.franzen-davis.com
.