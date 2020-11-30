Tammy Sue Ezell
Great Falls - Tammy Sue Ezell, 62, was born to her doting mother, Olive (Millard) and Marian "Tex" Ezell on September 13, 1958 in Great Falls, MT. Tammy was born with Incontinentia Pigmenti Syndrome. Through the medical and physical challenges Tammy's determination to survive prevailed. She was not supposed to make it through childhood and the oldest known survivor has not made it past 50. She made it to 62. The determination Tammy had could not prevail against Covid-19. The virus took its toll and Tammy passed away on November 29.
Tammy was one of the first students in the original parent run Special Education Program at the old DeMolay. The families got together to provide through their own expense an education for their special needs children in the early 1970's. This program was eventually taken over by the Great Falls School District who provide the services to these children now. Tammy worked for a time at the Easter Seals. She was a regular at the farmer's market selling the potholders she proudly made. Everyone in the family and friends have numerous potholders made by Tammy. As her disability progressed, she took up plastic canvas and made sure her family members always had one of her creations for birthdays and Christmas. Tammy was also a member of the Swinging Seniors Music Group, often playing the spoons along to the music.
Tammy took her faith seriously and was an inspiration to all around her. One of her very favorite past times was listening to her gospel music. Tammy's faith journey took her from the Methodist faith to the Catholic faith which she embraced with her whole being. Tammy was always there to comfort with a hug and a kind word. This continued though her 11 plus years as a resident of the Ivy (Missouri River Manor). She could be seen sitting at the Cantina daily with her little group of friends (Linda, Betty, Mary, Dale and Deb) visiting, greeting people, drinking pop and trying to do her plastic canvas.
About nine years ago Bob Findorf came into Tammy's life. He was her constant companion and the love of her life. Bob was by her side helping to care for her come rain or shine. Together they listened to music, watched movies, and did crafts.
In heaven Tammy joins her parents, Olive Ezell, Tex and Millie Ezell; her beloved brother William "Billy" Ezell; sister Mary Taylor. Tammy is survived by her daughter Kandace Kaylene Taylor; grandsons Michael and Jannes; sister Sylvia (Charles) Harant; nieces and families Sarah (Rory) Peck, Matthew (Sabra) Peck, Gabriel and Charlotte, Stephen Peck, Halen and Alice, Meghan (Stephen) Horn, Lucia and unborn son. Jenny (Mark) Grasseschi, Molly (Taylor) Reese, Hannah McEntee, Luke McEntee. Dawn (Dave) Bushard, Brenna (Jeff) Adkins, Cooper and Zoey, Baylee Bushard, Julia Bushard and Sophia Bushard. Lori (Bert) Brown, Tyler, Trever, Trace and Tristan. Koni Kangas and Dr. Kristina "Dax" (Adam) Ovid. Tammy is also survived by numerous in-laws, cousins in Wisconsin and friends.
The family would like to thank Bob Findorf for the care and love Tammy received in last years of her life. The family would also like to thank the staff at the Ivy and the ICU at Benefis for the care and compassion especially in the last weeks of her life.
Memorials may be sent to the Ivy (Missouri River Manor) for the Covid-19 Victims Memorial Park 1130 17th Ave South Great Falls, MT 59405.
Graveside services will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
