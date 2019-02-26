Services
Edwards Funeral Home
500 Indiana Ave
Chinook, MT 59523
(406) 357-2529
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Chinook Assembly
Chinook, MT
Resources
Chinook - Taryn Raschelle Jungers, age 19 passed away on February 19, 2019. She is survived by her parents Nathan and Tammy Jungers, brother Christopher, sister Layla, grandparents Terry and Lila Andrews, aunt and uncle Karen and Wes Potter, cousins Mariah and Jacob Potter - all from Michigan and aunt and uncle Terri and Jon Hunt, cousins Samantha Nimmick, Matt Hunt, and Danielle LaRae from Montana and cousin Rochelle Thompson from New Mexico.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Chinook Assembly in Chinook, MT. The family asks that donations be made to: montanahorsesanctuary.org in lieu of flowers.

*If you would like to share a good memory you have of Taryn please go to: www.edwardsfuneralhomemt.com . Arrangements have been entrusted with Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
