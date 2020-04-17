|
|
Teddie "Chickie" Anderson
Great Falls - Teddie Jean "Chickie" Anderson, 66, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully with family by her side on April 15, 2020.
Teddie was born on September 8, 1953, to Robert and Dorothy Klassen. She grew up on the eastside of Great Falls, and was a proud graduate of Great Falls High. She had two sisters, Butch and Bobbie, and one brother, Chuck, all who preceded her in death.
She met the love of her life, Dan in 1986, and they were married in 1992, on the court house steps in Great Falls with her mother and brother as witnesses. Although Teddie and Dan didn't have children, Dan's two sons, Jeremy and Scott became her family when they met.
Teddie had a variety of jobs over the years, but enjoyed helping Dan manage their rental and concrete company, and if you asked her what she was up to, she was always "managing their rentals."
She had a variety of hobbies including, gardening, cooking, drawing, and quilting. Over the years Teddie and Dan took several enjoyable trips with family and friends and loved spending time at their cabin at Holter. Teddie was a gentle soul who loved everyone and every animal. She was especially proud to be Aunt Chickie and Nana Teddie. She touched many lives over the years and if you had the pleasure of meeting her, you would have known the sweet person she was. She will be forever missed by Dan, her family, and anyone who knew her.
There will be no funeral service held, but a celebration of life will be planned for this summer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Maclean Animal Adoption Center or Scottish Rite Speech Center in Great Falls. The family thanks Peace Hospice for all of their wonderful care, as well as all of those who sent their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020