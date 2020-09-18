Teresa M. Sidor
Great Falls - Teresa Marie Sidor, 61, of Great Falls, passed away from Covid-19 on September 11, 2020, at Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown, MT.
Teresa was born June 3, 1959, to Francis and Patricia Sidor in Great Falls, Montana. She attended local public schools in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1978. From a young age she loved animals, including horses, and even raised a duck, named Luigi, who outgrew the family home and had to be released at Gibson Pond. It was during family trips to Swan Lake when Teresa developed her love for horses. Teresa's other passion in her youth was snow skiing, spending most her weekends at Kings Hill. Her fluid style stood out and left a lasting impression on all those who watched her ski. Teresa was nominated as the Junior Prom Queen, something she was always quick to remind everyone of for the rest of her life.
At the age of 22, Teresa was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and a new chapter in her life would begin. Although she had daily struggles, Teresa maintained a positive attitude and always kept a smile on her face. She left a positive impression on those around her with her quick wit, which was often followed by a wink. Teresa spent all year looking forward to her favorite day of the year, Christmas. She always had the biggest smile in the family on Christmas Day. She particularly enjoyed watching her family open gifts she made for them.
All of Teresa's family members were there for Teresa, always willing to give a helping hand. In Teresa's later years she spent every Sunday with her sister Patty Lou and brother-in-law Rob Warehime. She looked forward to her Sunday's all week. There were many winks shared between Rob and Teresa, and she never failed to make him smile.
Teresa's family would like to thank those that helped Teresa during her life, including New Directions, several group homes in Great Falls, and numerous health care providers.
Teresa was preceded in death by parents, Fran and Pat Sidor and sister, Patty Lou Warehime. She is survived by her siblings and in-laws, Debbie (Leroy) Tanner, Tom (Karen) Sidor, Jerry (Diane) Sidor, Joe (Debbie) Sidor, and Rob Warehime; and several nieces and nephews that loved and cared for her.
Memorials can be made to the Center for Mental Health (P. O. Box 3089, Great Falls, MT 59403) in memory of Teresa. A private burial will take place next summer with all family members present. Sister Teresa, may you rest in peace. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
