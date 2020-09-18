1/1
Teresa M. Sidor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa M. Sidor

Great Falls - Teresa Marie Sidor, 61, of Great Falls, passed away from Covid-19 on September 11, 2020, at Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown, MT.

Teresa was born June 3, 1959, to Francis and Patricia Sidor in Great Falls, Montana. She attended local public schools in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1978. From a young age she loved animals, including horses, and even raised a duck, named Luigi, who outgrew the family home and had to be released at Gibson Pond. It was during family trips to Swan Lake when Teresa developed her love for horses. Teresa's other passion in her youth was snow skiing, spending most her weekends at Kings Hill. Her fluid style stood out and left a lasting impression on all those who watched her ski. Teresa was nominated as the Junior Prom Queen, something she was always quick to remind everyone of for the rest of her life.

At the age of 22, Teresa was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and a new chapter in her life would begin. Although she had daily struggles, Teresa maintained a positive attitude and always kept a smile on her face. She left a positive impression on those around her with her quick wit, which was often followed by a wink. Teresa spent all year looking forward to her favorite day of the year, Christmas. She always had the biggest smile in the family on Christmas Day. She particularly enjoyed watching her family open gifts she made for them.

All of Teresa's family members were there for Teresa, always willing to give a helping hand. In Teresa's later years she spent every Sunday with her sister Patty Lou and brother-in-law Rob Warehime. She looked forward to her Sunday's all week. There were many winks shared between Rob and Teresa, and she never failed to make him smile.

Teresa's family would like to thank those that helped Teresa during her life, including New Directions, several group homes in Great Falls, and numerous health care providers.

Teresa was preceded in death by parents, Fran and Pat Sidor and sister, Patty Lou Warehime. She is survived by her siblings and in-laws, Debbie (Leroy) Tanner, Tom (Karen) Sidor, Jerry (Diane) Sidor, Joe (Debbie) Sidor, and Rob Warehime; and several nieces and nephews that loved and cared for her.

Memorials can be made to the Center for Mental Health (P. O. Box 3089, Great Falls, MT 59403) in memory of Teresa. A private burial will take place next summer with all family members present. Sister Teresa, may you rest in peace. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved