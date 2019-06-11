|
|
Terrence O'Brien
Cut Bank - Terrence G. O'Brien "Terry", 85 passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Glacier Care Center. Per Terry's wishes no services are planned.
Terry was born on June 29, 1933 in Cut Bank, Montana to Dennis K. O'Brien and Helen "Baird" O'Brien. Terry attended grade school in Cut Bank and graduated from North Toole County High School in Sunburst in 1951 after the family moved to Kevin, Montana in 1947. After graduation in June of 1952, Terry enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and achieved Staff Sergeant and was assigned Crew Chief for the F-86-D stationed in Washington. While stationed there, he met the love of his life, Elnita A. Avery and they were married in Spokane, WA in 1956. Once married Terry and Elnita moved back to Montana and Terry went to Aircraft and Engine (A&E) School in Helena. Upon graduating in 1958, Terry was hired by McDonnell Aircraft Company in St. Louis, Missouri. While there a tornado ripped through the city for the first time in 100 years and that was the decision that moved them back to Montana where the wind may blow but it only blows one direction at a time! Terry was hired at the Big West Oil Company, in Kevin in May of 1959 working there until the refinery closure in November of 1974. During those years their children, Sue and Erin were born and raised in Kevin. In 1977, the family moved back to Cut Bank and Terry was employed by Flying J Refinery and Unocal Oil Company in which he retired from in 1995.
Terry will always be known for his natural Irish ability to tell a good story and his sense of humor. He was an excellent marksman and while in the military his firearm qualification listed him as the highest score and an Expert ranking among 41 other students. He shared his vast knowledge of firearms and techniques with his family and was extremely proud of his granddaughter Morgan who picked up the passion for hunting and fishing. Terry enjoyed fishing, hunting, garage sales and could fix just about anything that you put in front of him. Terry will be missed by his daughters, Erin O'Brien, Cut Bank; and Sue O'Brien of Arizona. Grandchildren, Morgan Clay (Hank) of Cut Bank; Justin Durand (Jess) of Arizona; Maxwell Jarvis (Chris) of California; Terrence Jarvis of Arizona. Great Great-Grandchildren, Avery Frey of Cut Bank; John and Warren Durand of Arizona. Sisters, Kay Johnston (Mitch) of Oregon and Bette Brown of Columbia Falls. Brother, Mike O'Brien, Arizona.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Johnston and Dennis O'Brien and his wife, Elnita O'Brien. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Parkinson Association of the Rockies, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd, Ste. 204B Denver, CO 80222
Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 11, 2019