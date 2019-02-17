|
Terry Bakken
White Sulphur Springs - Montana Class C Basketball lost one of its greatest coaches of all times on February 12 with the sudden passing of Terry Gene Bakken at age 71. He passionately coached boys and girls basketball teams for 39 years throughout Montana, winning the state class C boys championship with the tough Flaxville Cardinals in 1979.
Terry was born to Selmer and Gurina (Tofslie) Bakken in Conrad, Montana. He attended Conrad high school, where he excelled academically and athletically. He played basketball, football, baseball, golf, and participated in track. Terry graduated MSU with a BS degree in PE and a master's degree in physical education and administration.
Terry then pursued his career in teaching and coaching basketball in class C high school from Rapelje to Shields Valley. During his career he mentored and inspired hundreds of young students and athletes to be the best that they could be. He was fiercely loyal and believed in hard work and perseverance. Terry loved competition and was always able to exhibit class whether winning or losing. He was chosen to be a coach in the Treasure State Classic all-star basketball tournament for many years. His heart was huge, he wanted to see people succeed. Terry was an avid collector of many things including: his beloved Lionel trains, stamps, and coins. He had a passion and talent for restoring pickups, including his dads classic 1937 Ford pickup. Terry was very meticulous in his work and the outcome spoke for itself! He always seemed to have a way of making others feel important no matter what they were doing. It could be a family member, a kid he knew from sports, or an old acquaintance, he would take the time to show you he cared. Terry was very proud of his Norwegian heritage, and loved spending as much time as possible with his grandkids teaching them everything from playing Legos to life lessons. He spent some of his last moments here erecting a hoop for his adored grandkids, making sure they could enjoy the sport that connected him to so many. The legacy he left will be cherished and remembered by many. It was a legacy of love, integrity, perseverance, a quick smile and full of genuine compassion.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale Bakken, in-law's Oscar and Edna Totdahl, sister in-law Luann Mclain, uncle Ed Tofslie, and uncle Vernon Sander. Terry is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years Maxine Bakken, son Brandon (Allison), daughter Brittany (Dan) Perkins, grandchildren Alexandra and Anders Bakken, sister Jackie (Craig) McCoy, aunt Alice Tofslie, sister in-laws Cheri Bakken , Carolyn (David) Kovatch, Sandra (Kent) Schweitzer, and Donna (Matt) Fowler, brother in-laws David (Tammy) Totdahl, Steve (Marilyn) Mclain, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
"He hears the final buzzer. With clipboard in hand he gazes up to the scoreboard. His face beams with satisfaction as the final game has come to an end. He reaches down and scoops up the game ball, running his hands over the worn leather and black seams, getting one last feel. With that twinkle in his eyes and familiar smirk he turns and walks towards the door. The gym is silent now, nothing but the memory of squeaking shoes, thumping of a ball, and swish of the net. He closes his eyes and takes it all in, reminiscing on all the good times. He can now hear the angels crying out, like fans of victorious games from his past. A loving voice gently speaks, "Well done, well done Terry! It is time to come home…."
A memorial service celebrating Terry's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18th at Trailhead Christian Fellowship Church, 20 Trailhead Drive in Townsend. A graveside service will follow the service at Deep Creek Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial the Broadwater School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the , or . Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Terry.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019