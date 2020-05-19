|
Terry Hawks
Chester - Teresa "Terry" Hawks was born to Vivien Powers and Andy Green March 19, 1948. She only wanted to be known as wife, mother, and grandmother. Her weary body gave out and left this world suddenly on the evening of May 12. She will be missed beyond measure but is now free from her earthly pain and went to His loving arms, to see her mother, sisters, special child, Kevin, and rock her first grandbaby, Dutch.
Terry was preceded in death by mother, Vivien; grandson, Dutch; her sisters, Diane, Trudy, & Jimmie; father, Donald; paternal father, Andy; her grandparents, 3 uncles, 1 aunt; father-in-law, Henry; and mother-in-law, Evelyn.
Terry is survived by her husband, Dale; daughter, Candy (Tracy) Milroy; grandson, Dustin; brothers, Mike Rail (daughters, Shelly and Dawn), Jimmy Smith (wife, Michelle and daughters, Jamie & Krystina), Wess Smith (children, KV and JR), and their families; sister in-law, Angela; brother-in-law, Loren, and their families; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins; step-siblings, Mark, Dawn, and Tim; beloved cousin, Jimmy Roberts; and special friend, Donna Reid.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020