Terry "Bud" Johnson
Great Falls - Terry "Bud" Johnson, 61, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Bud was born on July 22, 1959, in Great Falls, Montana to Jeanette Bedwell and Lloyd "Vern" Johnson. He attended CM Russell High School and worked for over 45 years before he retired. He went to work for the Ayrshire Dairy, the Albertsons Distribution Center out of Brea, CA, Prairie Craft Cabins, Phillips Construction, and finally the City of Great Falls.
He enjoyed basketball, bowling, and softball. He loved watching horse racing and football.
Bud is survived by daughter, Melissa (Will) Garten; son, Justin (Dana) Johnson; sisters, Sharon Gardner and Vicky Johnson; brothers, Ron and Duane "Hop" Johnson; and five grandchildren, Joseph and Hope Johnson, and Logan, Rowan, and Coleman Garten. He was preceded in death by his parents.
