Visitation
Monday, May 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Connor Memorial Chapel
Liturgy
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Terry Lins Obituary
Terry Lins

Great Falls - W. Terry Lins, 78, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel. A funeral liturgy will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery following the service.

Terry was born on November 6, 1941, in Great Falls, Montana to Walter and Marie (Lesofski) Lins. He attended Great Falls High School, class of 1959. Terry was very proud of his family and his painting roots. He followed in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, grandfather, and father and pursued a career in the painting trade. He later became General Representative for the IBPAT. He was a member of Painter's Local 260 for 61 years.

He married his soul mate, Mary Jane Senger on June 15, 1963. Together they had 3 children.

Terry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Jane Lins; children, Brad (Deb) Lins and Mike (Leia) Lins both of Great Falls, and Anne (Blayne) Bafaro of Hillsboro, OR; eight grandchildren, Christopher Lins of Great Falls, Melissa (Beau) Dellwo of Simms, Brett Bafaro of Portland OR, Brayden Bafaro of Edmond, OK, Bryan Bafaro of Hillsboro OR, and Gracie, Haley, and Joey Lins all of Great Falls; brother, Bob (Carol) Lins of Big Fork; sister-in-law Patsy Brennan of Great Falls; special aunt, Anne (Lesofski) Hassett; best friend and brother in spirit, Dave (Michael) Mitchell; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Stella Lins; parents, Walt and Marie Lins; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Helen Senger; brothers-in-law, Bill Brennan and Ron Senger; and great-nephew, Jason Brennan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Peace Hospice or the Sletten Cancer Institute. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 14 to May 17, 2020
