Terry "T.Y." Young
Glasgow - Terry "T.Y." Edward Young died peacefully the morning of March 22nd, 2019, at his home in Glasgow, 13 days after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Funeral Services for Terry will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Valley Event Center in Glasgow, Montana with Pastor Bonnie Novak officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Glasgow. A reception will be at the Elks following services. Condolences may be left at bellmortuaymontana.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019