1/1
Thelma Hazel (Braden) Zeller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Hazel (Braden) Zeller

Great Falls - Thelma Hazel (Braden) Zeller passed on November 16th, 2020 at the age of 93 without the assistance of Covid-19 or any other disease. Thelma went to sleep and joined her "sweet precious angel," John, her spouse for 39 years.

Survivors include her sister-in-law Ruth Braden and children Dr. Gary Braden and Karen Braden Thompson. Thelma is preceded by: Edward Roy Braden (father); Laura Braden (mother); and Clayton Braden (brother).

Thelma was born 12-23-1926 in Great Falls and raised near Vaughn, MT. She graduated from Simms High School as Valedictorian in 1944. Thelma received a scholarship to attend any Montana college but declined so she could live at home and help her father care for her mother, who was confined to a bed. Thelma attended Great Falls Commercial College and graduated a Mountain Bell "FIRST" impression graduate.

Thelma started work for Burlington Northern Rail Road on February 2, 1946 and retired on December 1, 1988. Thelma married John J. Zeller, Jr. on June 6, 1970 at St Ann's Cathedral (Great Falls) with a reception at the Presbyterian Church (Great Falls).

Thelma always called John her "sweet precious angel." She loved beautiful art, especially Charlie Russell. She sang until the day she took her final nap. Thelma was always concerned about the hardships of others and was always thankful for her home and other blessings. Memorizing, piano, and poetry were a few of her other loves.

Thelma was a High Plains Heritage Center volunteer, Sliver Leader for the Disabled American Veterans, Sec-Trea of the Sun River Valley Historical Society, was voted Queen of the Sun River Valley centennial celebration in 1964, was instrumental in starting the Burlington Northern Credit Union and Burlington Northern Employee Club, and 30 year exhibitor at Montana State Fair.

Details were a hobby, especially commas and spelling. Thelma corrected water judges, attorneys, funeral homes, Department of Records, Bureau of Census, drivers' manuals, song sheets, poems, and other documents.

Thelma and John traveled much of the world and Thelma wrote a poem about every trip.

In 2006 Thelma left the "valley" to be closer to John. For nine wonderful years Thelma lived at The Lodge. As her dementia progressed Thelma moved to another wonderful place, Highgate Senior Living Center, her final home.

Randy Knowles has been her "right hand" man since 2006 and wants to thank all of the doctors who cared for Thelma, provide guidance, and answered all of his many questions. Beauticians Judy Tocco and Vicky Jones treated Thelma like their mother and kept her beautiful. Kerry Hoveland attended to her feet.

Since 2010 a team of wonderful ladies provided extra care for Thelma: Rosanne Mares, Jan Wenaas, Kate Buckles, Gail Korona, Lori Raymond, Linda Riddle, and Bernette Barnhard. They loved her like their own mothers.

Memorials may be sent to: Sun River Valley Historical Society, Box 144, Sun River, MT 59483.

If you were a part of Thelma's life we thank you for being the blessing of a friend.

Viewing is by appointment only: at O'Connor Funeral Home, 453-7257, where Thelma will lie in repose from Monday November 23, 2020 through Saturday December 5th. Thelma will be buried at the Sun River Cemetery next to her "sweet precious angel," John.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved