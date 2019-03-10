|
|
Theodora "Dee" Margaris
Great Falls - Theodora Dee Margaris passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Benefis Peace Hospice House.
She was born in Clinton, Massachusetts to Peter and Zoe Zeatas.
Dee worked in woman's clothing specialty shops in Worcester, MA and Vancouver, B.C., managing the women's sportswear department in Fields Department Stores before marrying Jim Margaris on June 1, 1958 in Great Falls, MT. She worked in the former La Mode, Pattersons, and Expressions Women's specialty shops in Havre before retiring with her husband in 1991. She was known for her smart taste in clothing and delicious Greek cooking.
Dee was active in the Northern Montana Hospital Auxiliary for many years. Kindhearted and ever giving, she often baked and distributed her famous Greek pastries to many. Her greatest joy in life was her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, James, of 61 years; daughter, Zorina (Greg) Philipps; son, Chuck (Nancy) Margaris; and three grandchildren, Alexandra Philipps, James Philipps, and Zach Margaris.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Zeatas and Reverend Daniel Zeatas.
A Public Viewing will take place at Croxford Funeral Home on Thursday, March 14, from 6-8pm. During that time, the Trisagion Service will begin at 7pm. On Friday, March 15, the Funeral Service will be held at Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Great Falls at 10:00 a.m. with Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. Following the burial, a Reception will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 1501 9th St S, Great Falls.
We would like to thank all the dedicated medical professionals, caregivers and volunteers in mom's life and especially Dr. Mel Margaris and Barbara for their longstanding and caring support.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019