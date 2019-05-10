|
|
|
Theodore "Teddy" "TJ" Healy
Missoula - Theodore "Teddy" "TJ" Healy, 29, of Missoula, MT, died an untimely death on May 3rd, 2019 at the VA Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born November 20, 1989 in Great Falls, MT to Marlo Healy-Mooney. He attended schools in Great Falls and Phoenix, AZ.
He joined the Army National Guard at the age of 17 and later proudly served in Iraq.
Teddy is survived by his mother, Marlo Mooney of Great Falls; his honorary fathers, Rocky Hayes of Missoula and Bill Mooney of Great Falls; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Getten of Great Falls; his brother, Kyle Hayes of Las Vegas; his aunt, Crystal Hoet of Fort Worth; his uncle, Bob Green of Lincoln,; uncles, Robert & Ron Hayes of Missoula, Roger Hay of Kalispell; and cousins, Sam & Jake Hout of Fort Worth.
There will be a Celebration of Life schelduled in August in Lincoln, MT where Teddy loved spending time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials to 1. Fisher House VA, 690 Valdez Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84148; 2. K-9 Care of MT, David Riggs, CEO, P.O. Box 490, Livingston, MT 54047; 3. MT s, 100 Cooperative Way, Ste. 10, Kalispell, MT 59901.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 10, 2019
Read More