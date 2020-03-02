|
Theresa A. "Terry" Preite
Great Falls - Theresa A. "Terry" Preite went to be with her Father in Heaven on Monday, December 16, 2019, after living a life serving others for the majority of her 62 years.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Panoramic Room at the Great Falls International Airport.
Terry was welcomed into the world on September 22, 1957, in Anaconda, MT by her parents, Shirley and Robert Thennis. She grew up in Helena and graduated from Capital High School in 1975.
Terry's career in healthcare began when she became a social worker for Easter Seals. As her career developed, she joined Benefis Health System, where she spent 26 years serving the community of Great Falls and surrounding areas. Terry's career was very fulfilling and left behind many lessons. Her motto was "if you do the right thing for the right reasons, you'll always get the right result." She taught her employees that it's okay to make mistakes; fix it, learn from it, move on. Her position grew over the years and she was proud of the role she played at Benefis. Although she felt her work was not done, she knows her staff will carry on her vision. Prior to her passing, she was named System Chief Pre/Post-Acute Care Operations and Executive Vice President.
Outside of work, you could find Terry playing Monopoly with her family, or in the nearest Nordstrom store. She was always planning another excursion for her family and giving life advice to her son, Richie.
Terry was preceded in death by her father, Robert Thennis.
She leaves behind her ex-husband and best friend, Richard Preite Sr.; brothers, Nick, Sam, Chuck, and Tim; sister, Roberta; son, Richie; stepson, Damon; granddaughter, Gianna; and many others.
Terry will be greatly missed by her family and coworkers, numerous friends, and all those whose life she touched with her kindness and empathy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benefis Foundation or Peace Hospice.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020