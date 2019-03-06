|
Theresa Diane Kimmet
Lake Tapps, WA - Theresa Diane Kimmet, 86, of Lake Tapps, Washington, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on February 26, 2019.
Diane was born to Nicholas and Geraldine Kemmer, November 6, 1932, in Seattle, Washington. She met her devoted husband, Leo, at a Catholic Youth Organization picnic and they were married on February 14, 1953. They lived in Cut Bank, Montana for many, many years raising their six children on their farm. In their later years, Leo and Diane resided in Lake Tapps, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Leo. She leaves as her legacy five children: Tina Gauthier (Joe), Tim Kimmet (Peggy), Bryan Kimmet (Cindy), Lori Roberson (Brian), and Sue Huff (Sam). She also leaves 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and four siblings, Betty Zimmer (Andy), Fran Crapo, Richard Kemmer (Elizabeth) and Charlotte Kelley, to cherish her memory. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Geraldine, her brother, Ted, her brother, Joe, her sister, Jeanne, her son, Bart, and granddaughters, Jillian and Julie.
Diane was a loving sister, mother, spouse, grandparent, and friend. She will be remembered for her kind, all-encompassing, loving spirit, quick wit, beautiful smile, determination, and strength. She never backed down from the challenges presented by her health, raising six children, or the sometimes nasty Montana weather. She loved all animals and always enjoyed treating her pets. She enjoyed watching and feeding birds and squirrels, was always entertained by the antics of her cats, Molly and Skittles, and greeted any animal with that brilliant smile of hers. Diane was also fond of the ocean and, even in Montana, her home was decorated with the sand dollars, seashells, and seagulls that reminded her of the blue waters she found so comforting. An advocate of any underdog, some of her passions were praying for others in need and doing her best to support any charity with the best interests of animals at the heart of its mission statement. Diane enjoyed travel so much that in her quest to see as much of the world as she desired and in a time before Expedia, she did the necessary schooling and training to become a travel agent. This allowed her to book vacations to all the places she wanted to experience. Hawaii, Grenada, New Zealand, and Australia are just some of the places she explored with Leo.
A funeral mass is scheduled for March 11, 12:30 pm at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sumner, Washington. A reception will follow at the church. The family requests that donations be made in Diane's name to at or the .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019