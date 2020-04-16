|
Thomas Burton
Great Falls - Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away on February 19, 2020 from Parkinson's disease. Thomas Leland Burton was born on December 15, 1942, in Davenport, Iowa. He and Diana Metzger married on March 3, 1973. At the time of his death they lived in Great Falls, MT.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Lucille Burton. He is survived by his loving wife, Diana; their three children, all of Denver, CO: Julie (Keith) Baron, Andrew Burton, and Holly Burton; granddaughter, Lillianna Baron; his sister Suzanne (Alan) Buck of Marion, IA; and sister-in-law Madonna (Michael) Marine of Rolfe, IA.
On February 28, a Mass celebrating his life was held at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, IA, with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Tom's complete obituary can be read at www.cedarmemorial.com
